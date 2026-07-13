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5 breakfast recipes that use sprouted lentils

By Simran Jeet 10:26 am Jul 13, 202610:26 am

What's the story

Sprouted moong dal is a versatile ingredient that can be used to whip up a variety of healthy breakfasts. Rich in protein and fiber, it makes for a perfect choice for anyone looking to start their day with a nutritious meal. Here, we explore five different ways to incorporate sprouted moong dal into your breakfast routine, each offering unique flavors and benefits.