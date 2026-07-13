5 breakfast recipes that use sprouted lentils
What's the story
Sprouted moong dal is a versatile ingredient that can be used to whip up a variety of healthy breakfasts. Rich in protein and fiber, it makes for a perfect choice for anyone looking to start their day with a nutritious meal. Here, we explore five different ways to incorporate sprouted moong dal into your breakfast routine, each offering unique flavors and benefits.
Dish 1
Sprouted moong dal chaat
Sprouted moong dal chaat is a tangy and spicy dish that combines the goodness of sprouts with fresh vegetables, like tomatoes, onions, and coriander. Tossed with lemon juice and chaat masala, this dish makes for a refreshing start to the day. The high protein content of sprouted moong dal keeps you full for longer, while the vegetables add essential vitamins and minerals.
Dish 2
Moong dal pancakes
Moong dal pancakes are an easy-to-make breakfast option. Just blend sprouted moong dal with spices like cumin and turmeric, and you have a smooth batter to make pancakes. Cooked on a hot griddle, these pancakes are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They can be served with yogurt or chutney for added flavor.
Dish 3
Sprouted moong dal salad
A sprouted moong dal salad is as simple as it is nutritious. Mix sprouted moong dal with chopped cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes. Add olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for seasoning. This colorful salad is loaded with antioxidants from the vegetables, and protein from the sprouts.
Dish 4
Moong dal idli
Idlis made from sprouted moong dal are fluffy rice cakes steamed to perfection. Soak the sprouted moong dal overnight before grinding it into a smooth paste. Mix it with fermented batter for traditional idlis, or use it alone for a healthier version. Serve these idlis with coconut chutney or sambar for a wholesome breakfast option.
Dish 5
Sprouted moong dal soup
A warm bowl of sprouted moong dal soup can be comforting on chilly mornings. Cook sprouted moong dal with vegetable broth or water until tender; blend if desired for creaminess. Season with herbs like thyme or basil, along with salt and pepper. This soup not only warms you up but also provides ample nutrients needed to kickstart your day.