These wedding farewell traditions will make you cry

Wedding farewells are steeped in emotion and tradition, giving a unique glimpse into cultural practices around the world. These rituals are often a blend of joy and sadness, as families bid adieu to their loved ones starting a new journey. From symbolic gestures to communal celebrations, each tradition has its own significance. Here are five heartfelt wedding farewell traditions that showcase the rich tapestry of human connection and cultural heritage.

#1 The Indian Bidaai ceremony In India, the bidaai ceremony is an emotional farewell where the bride leaves her parental home to begin a new life with her husband. This tradition is marked by tears from family members and joyous celebrations from the groom's side. The bidaai symbolizes the bride's transition into womanhood and her new role as a wife. It often involves rituals like throwing rice over her shoulder for prosperity.

#2 Italian 'Lacrime Di Gioia' In Italy, the phrase Lacrime di Gioia translates to "Tears of Joy," which perfectly describes the wedding farewells in some parts of the country. Here, families gather for emotional goodbyes that are full of laughter and tears. The tradition emphasizes celebrating love while also acknowledging the bittersweet nature of parting ways with loved ones. It is common for families to exchange heartfelt messages during this time.

#3 Japanese San-San-Kudo Ritual The Japanese san-san-kudo ritual has couples taking three sips each from three cups filled with a traditional drink or water during their wedding ceremony. The act symbolizes unity between them and their families. It also marks the beginning of their new life together. The ritual is often followed by heartfelt farewells from parents, who wish their children happiness in their journey ahead.

#4 Scottish handfasting tradition Handfasting is an ancient Scottish custom where couples' hands are tied together with ribbons or cords during a ceremony. It symbolizes binding them together in marriage for a year and a day trial period before they fully commit. This tradition includes emotional farewells from family members who support this temporary union before permanent vows are exchanged later on.