Before planning your Italian vacay, read this

Italy is famous for its rich history and stunning architecture, drawing millions of tourists every year. But, not all landmarks live up to their hype. Some attractions may disappoint due to overcrowding, high costs, or simply not being as impressive as expected. Here are five Italian landmarks that often leave visitors underwhelmed, giving you a heads-up before you plan your trip.

#1 The Colosseum's crowded experience The Colosseum in Rome is one of the most iconic symbols of Italy. However, it is often overcrowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy its grandeur. Long queues and high ticket prices can also make the experience less enjoyable. Many visitors find themselves rushing through the site due to time constraints and crowds, which can overshadow its historical significance.

#2 Leaning Tower of Pisa's small stature While the Leaning Tower of Pisa is famous for its architectural anomaly, many visitors are surprised by its small size in person. The tower is just about 56 meters tall and can be easily overshadowed by other Italian landmarks. Additionally, the area around it can get overcrowded with tourists trying to capture the perfect photo, which can detract from its charm.

#3 Venice's tourist congestion Venice is praised for its unique canals and romantic ambiance, but also suffers from severe tourist congestion. St. Mark's Square, in particular, can get extremely crowded during peak seasons, leaving little room to enjoy the surroundings. The city's beauty is often overshadowed by the hustle and bustle of tourists navigating narrow streets and bridges.

#4 Vatican City's long waits Though Vatican City houses some of the world's most priceless art and architecture, it is also famous for long waiting lines. Visitors often spend hours waiting before they can enter or see famous works like Michelangelo's ceiling mural. The wait times can detract from the experience of exploring this center.