Raksha Bandhan: Last-minute gift ideas for your sibling
What's the story
Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, falls on August 28 this year. The occasion is marked by sisters tying a rakhi on their brothers' wrists and praying for their well-being. They also apply tilak on their brother's forehead and exchange sweets and gifts. If you're running out of time to find the perfect gift for your sibling, here are some last-minute ideas that will surely make them smile.
Sweet treat
A box of chocolates
Chocolates are a classic gift that never goes out of style. From dark to milk chocolate, there is something for everyone.
If you want to go the extra mile, consider getting a box of artisanal chocolates.
These are specially made and will surely be appreciated by whoever receives them.
DIY presents
Handmade gifts
If you're into crafting or baking, consider making a handmade card or scrapbook. You could also fill a jar with cookies and brownies.
These gifts are unique and show the effort you put into them, making them priceless in their own way.
Digital gifts
Digital gift cards
If you're short on time but still want to be thoughtful, go for personalized digital gift cards.
Websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Nykaa offer instant e-gift cards that your sibling can use to buy something they really want.
This way, you can give them the freedom to choose their own gift while saving time in the process.
Nostalgic gift
Photo collage
You can create a quick photo collage of your best moments together using apps like Canva or Google Photos.
If time allows, you can print it out or share it digitally with a sweet rakhi message.
This will take them on a trip down memory lane and make them feel special on this day.
Green gift
Plant
If your sister loves nature, nothing could be better than gifting her a plant. It will symbolize growth and resilience.
Plus, paying extra attention to aesthetically pleasing pots will surely leave a lasting impression on her mind.
This is not just a thoughtful gift but also one that symbolizes growth and resilience.
Flexible gifting
Gift vouchers
Gift vouchers are an excellent way to express your love for your dear ones.
If your sister is a foodie, get her a voucher for a meal. You can even get her a voucher for new clothes if she's into fashion.
No matter what their interests are, there is definitely a gift voucher that fits them perfectly.