5 beautiful flower festivals you've probably never heard of

Flower festivals are a colorful celebration of nature's beauty, bringing communities together in a vibrant display of blooms. While many are familiar with the famous ones, there are lesser-known festivals around the world that offer unique experiences. These events showcase local flora and cultural traditions, providing an intimate glimpse into the region's horticultural heritage. Here are five such festivals worth exploring for those seeking floral adventures off the beaten path.

#1 The Tulip Festival in Skagit Valley Every April, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in Washington State, USA, transforms the landscape into a sea of color. Spanning over 300 acres, this festival showcases millions of tulips in full bloom. Visitors can enjoy guided tours, art shows, and local crafts while soaking in the stunning views of the Cascade Mountains. The festival also promotes sustainable agriculture practices and supports local farmers.

#2 The Cherry Blossom Festival in Bonn Bonn's Cherry Blossom Festival in Germany celebrates the blooming of over 1,000 cherry trees along Heerstrasse. This two-week event usually takes place in early April and features cultural performances, food stalls, and guided walks through the pink-hued streets. The festival pays homage to Japan's gift of cherry trees to Bonn in 1988 and fosters international friendship.

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#3 The flower carpet in Brussels Every two years, Brussels hosts the Flower Carpet event at Grand Place. This event features a stunning carpet made from over 500,000 begonias, which is spread across the square for four days in August. The design changes every time, and the theme is decided by the organizers. The festival also features concerts and exhibitions, making it a cultural experience along with a visual one.

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#4 The Lavender Festival at Mount Hood Held every July at Mount Hood Territory in Oregon, USA, this festival celebrates lavender with farm tours, workshops on essential oils production, and local artisans' markets. Visitors can witness breathtaking views of lavender fields against snow-capped mountains while indulging in lavender-infused treats like ice cream or lemonade.