Love messy buns? Try these 5 stylish variations
What's the story
The messy bun is a classic, easy-to-do hairstyle that can be worn for any occasion. It's all about that relaxed, effortless vibe and can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. Here are five versatile messy bun styles that can be worn for any occasion, whether you are heading to work, a casual outing, or a formal event.
Style 1
Classic high messy bun
The classic high messy bun is ideal for those who want to keep their hair off their neck and face.
This style is created by pulling the hair up into a high ponytail and twisting it around the base to form a bun.
It is perfect for casual outings or workouts, giving a chic yet effortless look.
Style 2
Low messy bun with volume
A low messy bun with volume is perfect for those who want a more sophisticated look.
This style involves gathering the hair at the nape of the neck and loosely twisting it into a bun.
Adding volume at the crown gives this style an elegant touch, making it ideal for work or semi-formal events.
Style 3
Half-up messy bun
The half-up messy bun is a great option for those who want to keep some hair down while having the convenience of an updo.
To achieve this look, simply take the top half of your hair, twist it into a small bun, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This versatile style can be worn casually or dressed up with accessories.
Style 4
Braided messy bun
A braided messy bun adds texture and interest to your hairstyle.
Start by braiding sections of your hair before twisting them into a loose bun at the back or side of your head.
This style works well for both casual days out and more polished occasions.
Style 5
Messy bun with accessories
Adding accessories like hairpins, scarves, or headbands can elevate any messy bun style instantly.
These elements not only add flair but also help keep flyaways in place throughout the day.
Experimenting with different accessories allows you to customize each look according to personal preference, while still keeping versatility in mind across various settings.