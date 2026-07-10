5-minute recipe: Peanut butter honey waffles
What's the story
Peanut butter honey waffles make for a quick and delicious breakfast option. The combination of creamy peanut butter, sweet honey, and crispy waffles is hard to resist. This five-minute recipe is perfect for those who want a tasty start to their day without spending much time in the kitchen. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up this delightful meal in no time.
#1
Gather your ingredients
To prepare peanut butter honey waffles, you will need some basic ingredients: frozen or fresh waffles, peanut butter, honey, and butter or oil for cooking. Frozen waffles can be a real time-saver, but if you prefer making them from scratch, they can be made ahead of time and stored in the freezer. Choose natural peanut butter without added sugars for a healthier option.
#2
Toast the waffles
Start by toasting your waffles until they are golden brown and crispy. If you are using a toaster oven or regular toaster, this should take about three minutes. For those who prefer stovetop cooking, heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat, and add a little butter or oil to prevent sticking. Cook each side for about one minute until crisp.
#3
Spread peanut butter evenly
Once your waffles are perfectly toasted, it's time to spread the peanut butter evenly on top of each one. Use a knife to scoop out an ample amount of peanut butter and spread it evenly over the surface of the waffle. The warmth from the waffle will slightly melt the peanut butter, making it easier to spread and enhancing its flavor.
#4
Drizzle with honey
To finish off your peanut butter honey waffles, drizzle some honey over each one. Use as much or as little as you like, depending on how sweet you want them to be. The honey adds an extra layer of sweetness that complements the nutty flavor of the peanut butter perfectly.
Tip 5
Serve immediately
Enjoy your peanut butter honey waffles immediately while they are still warm and crispy. These make for an ideal breakfast option when you are short on time but want something satisfying and delicious to kickstart your day. They also double up as an afternoon snack when hunger pangs strike between meals.