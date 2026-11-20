Choosing the right avocado is key to making your toast creamy and delicious.

Go for ripe avocados that yield slightly when pressed gently; this ensures they are soft enough to mash easily.

Avoid overripe ones with dark spots, as they can affect the taste and texture of your toast.

If you cannot find ripe avocados, you can speed up ripening by placing them in a paper bag with bananas for a day or two.