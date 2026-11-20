5-minute avocado tahini toast for busy mornings
What's the story
Avocado tahini toast is the perfect quick breakfast option for those who are always on the go. Combining creamy avocado and nutty tahini, it gives you a delicious and nutritious start to the day. With just a few ingredients and five minutes, you can whip up this satisfying meal. Here are some tips to make the most of this easy breakfast.
Tip 1
Choosing the right bread
Selecting the right bread is essential for a perfect avocado tahini toast.
Whole grain or sourdough bread makes a great choice, as they are rich in fiber and nutrients. These breads also have a hearty texture that goes well with creamy toppings.
If you want a gluten-free option, try almond flour or rice cakes, as they provide a similar texture without the gluten.
Tip 2
Perfect avocado selection
Choosing the right avocado is key to making your toast creamy and delicious.
Go for ripe avocados that yield slightly when pressed gently; this ensures they are soft enough to mash easily.
Avoid overripe ones with dark spots, as they can affect the taste and texture of your toast.
If you cannot find ripe avocados, you can speed up ripening by placing them in a paper bag with bananas for a day or two.
Tip 3
Adding tahini for flavor
Tahini adds a unique nutty flavor and creaminess to your toast.
When adding tahini, make sure it is well-stirred so that the oil is evenly distributed throughout the paste.
You can adjust how much tahini you want based on how nutty you want your toast to taste. Start with one tablespoon per serving, and increase it if you want more flavor.
Tip 4
Optional toppings for extra nutrition
Enhance your avocado tahini toast by adding optional toppings for extra nutrition and flavor variety.
Chia seeds provide omega-three fatty acids, while sliced radishes add crunchiness, along with vitamins A and C content.
Microgreens offer antioxidants, and lemon zest adds brightness without extra calories from sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, which may not complement savory dishes well.