5-minute breakfasts: Coconut yogurt parfaits 

Coconut yogurt parfaits provide a quick and healthy breakfast option which can be prepared in five minutes. Not only are the parfaits easy to make but also filled with energy-boosting ingredients. By mixing coconut yogurt with fruits, nuts, and seeds, you get a wholesome meal that offers essential nutrients to begin your day. Here's how you can assemble these parfaits quickly without compromising on taste and satisfaction.

Yogurt selection Choosing the right coconut yogurt Choosing the right coconut yogurt is essential for a delicious parfait. Go for unsweetened varieties to manage sugar intake and amplify natural flavors. Look for labels with live cultures, which help with digestion and gut health. Some brands have fortified options with added vitamins like B12 or D, which can be helpful if you're looking to increase nutrient intake without added supplements.

Fruit choices Adding fresh fruits Not only do fresh fruits make your parfait sweeter, they provide you with essential vitamins as well. Berries like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries make the perfect choice because of their antioxidant properties. Bananas contribute potassium and creaminess when added in slices to the mix. You can also add seasonal fruits for a change and freshness all through the year.

Nutty additions Incorporating nuts and seeds Nuts and seeds also add healthy fats, protein, and crunch to your parfaits. Almonds or walnuts are commonly used ones that complement coconut yogurt's flavor profile. Chia seeds or flaxseeds add fiber while also enhancing the texture when sprinkled on top or mixed in layers. These additions also keep you fuller for longer by providing sustained energy release.