Brazil on your plate: 5 dishes to try

Brazilian cuisine is a colorful amalgamation of flavors and textures. It has some amazing snacks that are perfect for vegetarians. Savory or sweet, these snacks are not just delicious but also showcase Brazil 's rich culinary heritage. If you are planning a trip to Brazil or want to experiment with new vegetarian options, these snacks will surely tickle your taste buds.

Cheese bread Pao de queijo: A cheesy delight This is a popular Brazilian snack made from tapioca flour and cheese. These small, round cheese breads have a crispy exterior and a chewy interior. They make them an irresistible treat. They are typically enjoyed warm and can be found in bakeries across Brazil. The use of tapioca flour makes them naturally gluten-free. This adds another layer of appeal for those with dietary restrictions.

Bean fritter Acaraje: A savory bean fritter Acaraje is a traditional Brazilian street food from the country's northeastern region. The dish features black-eyed peas that are seasoned and deep-fried till golden brown. Traditionally served with shrimp, vegetarian variants replace it with vatapa or caruru—spicy pastes made from nuts and vegetables—making it ideal for vegetarians craving authentic flavors.

Tapioca crepes Tapioca crepes: Versatile snack option Tapioca crepes are versatile as they can be stuffed with sweet and savory fillings. Made with tapioca starch, these crepes have gained a lot of popularity owing to their lightness and gluten-free properties. Cheese, coconut or guava paste are some common fillings for sweet versions, while savory ones can be stuffed with vegetables or herbs.

Chocolate truffles Brigadeiro: Sweet chocolate treats Brigadeiro is one of Brazil's most beloved sweets—a chocolate truffle-like confection made by mixing condensed milk with cocoa powder before rolling it into balls coated in chocolate sprinkles. These bite-sized treats are often served at parties but can also be enjoyed anytime you crave something sweet without any animal-derived ingredients involved.