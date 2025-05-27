What's the story

Matcha oatmeal makes for a quick and nutritious breakfast option, marrying the health benefits of matcha with the fiber-rich goodness of oats.

This simple recipe can be whipped up in just five minutes, making it ideal for busy mornings.

Matcha, a finely ground green tea powder, is packed with antioxidants and energizing properties.

When paired with oats, it makes for a wholesome meal that can keep you full and energized through the morning.