Breakfast goals? Try this turmeric quinoa bowl
What's the story
A quick, nutritious breakfast can set the tone for the day. The five-minute turmeric quinoa breakfast bowl is a perfect option for those looking for a healthy start without spending too much time in the kitchen. This dish combines the goodness of quinoa with the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric, making it a great choice for health-conscious people. Here's how you can prepare this simple, yet satisfying meal.
Ingredients
Ingredients you'll need
To prepare this breakfast bowl, you will need cooked quinoa, turmeric powder, coconut milk or almond milk, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and fresh fruits like berries or banana slices.
These ingredients are easily available and make a wholesome meal that is packed with nutrients.
The quinoa serves as a protein-rich base, while turmeric adds flavor and health benefits.
Preparation
Simple preparation steps
Start by heating one cup of coconut milk or almond milk in a saucepan on a low flame.
Add one-half teaspoon of turmeric powder, and stir well until combined.
Add one cup of cooked quinoa, and mix until fully coated with the milk mixture.
Cook for two minutes until heated through but not boiling.
Sweetening
Adding sweetness and flavor
Once your base is ready, add honey or maple syrup according to your taste preference.
This will balance out the earthy flavor of turmeric and make your bowl deliciously sweet.
Stir well to ensure that the sweetener is evenly distributed throughout the mixture.
Toppings
Topping suggestions for extra nutrition
To amp up nutrition and texture, top your bowl with fresh fruits like berries or banana slices.
You can also add nuts or seeds for crunchiness, and a sprinkle of cinnamon, if you like.
These toppings not only make your dish more delicious but also add to its nutritional value, making it a perfect breakfast choice for health-conscious people.