Power up your meals with these 5 legumes

Legumes are a staple in vegetarian diets, providing a rich source of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. Super versatile, they can be added to various dishes to make them even tastier and healthier. Including legumes in your daily meals not only supports a balanced diet but also contributes toward your overall health. Here are five must-have legumes you can easily add to your vegetarian meals.

Lentils Lentils: A protein powerhouse Lentils are tiny, lens-shaped legumes that are available in different colors- green, brown, red, etc. They cook quickly and don't even need soaking before cooking. Lentils are an incredible source of protein and fiber, making them perfect for soups, stews or salads. They also contain iron and folate, which keep your energy levels and cells healthy. Including lentils in your diet can keep your digestion healthy due to the high fiber content.

Chickpeas Chickpeas: Versatile nutrient-rich beans Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are round legumes with a nutty taste. They can be added to various dishes such as hummus or roasted and eaten as snacks. Chickpeas give protein along with essential vitamins like B6 and folate. They also provide minerals such as magnesium, which is good for muscle function. Their versatility makes them great salad or curry add-ons while providing texture and nutrition.

Black beans Black beans: Fiber-rich legume choice Black beans' dense texture makes them ideal for hearty meals such as burritos or chili. These legumes are loaded with dietary fiber, which supports digestion by facilitating regular bowel movements, while also keeping you full for a longer time after meals due to their slow-digesting carbohydrates content. This keeps blood sugar levels in check over time when regularly consumed within balanced diets.

Peas Peas: Sweet addition to meals Peas are available in a number of varieties (green peas, for example, is usually available frozen at grocery stores all year round). They lend sweetness when cooked with other vegetables (like carrots or potatoes), making for delicious side dishes without overpowering flavors from mains served together during mealtime gatherings among family members alike. Peas are rich in vitamin C (boosting immune system functions), and antioxidants (protecting cells against damage) too.