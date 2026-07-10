Try these variations

5 ways idli is enjoyed in Tamil Nadu

By Simran Jeet 10:02 am Jul 10, 202610:02 am

What's the story

Idli, the quintessential South Indian breakfast dish, is loved for its soft texture and mild flavor. In Tamil Nadu, the humble idli has been transformed into a variety of dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. From the traditional to the innovative, these idli variations are a testament to the region's culinary creativity. Here are five must-try idli dishes from Tamil Nadu that promise a delightful gastronomic experience.