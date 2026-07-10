5 ways idli is enjoyed in Tamil Nadu
What's the story
Idli, the quintessential South Indian breakfast dish, is loved for its soft texture and mild flavor. In Tamil Nadu, the humble idli has been transformed into a variety of dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. From the traditional to the innovative, these idli variations are a testament to the region's culinary creativity. Here are five must-try idli dishes from Tamil Nadu that promise a delightful gastronomic experience.
Dish 1
Rawa idli: A quick delight
Rawa idli is a quick and easy version of the traditional steamed rice cake. Prepared with semolina instead of fermented rice batter, this dish is light on the stomach and easy to make. Rawa idlis are usually flavored with ingredients such as mustard seeds, curry leaves, and cashews, giving them a unique taste. They are usually served with coconut chutney or sambar for an added flavor.
Dish 2
Kanchipuram idli: Spiced goodness
Kanchipuram idli hails from the temple town of Kanchipuram, famous for its unique spiced idlis. These idlis are made with a mixture of rice and lentils, and flavored with cumin seeds, and peppercorns. The addition of ghee makes them rich in taste and texture. Kanchipuram idlis are usually served with spicy chutneys or sambar, making them an irresistible treat.
Dish 3
Milagai podi idli: Flavorful twist
Milagai podi idlis give a flavorful twist to regular idlis by sprinkling them with milagai podi, a spicy powder made from roasted lentils, dried red chilies, and spices. This gives the idlis an extra kick of heat and flavor, without overpowering their natural taste. Usually served with sesame oil or ghee on top, milagai podi idlis are a favorite among spice lovers.
Dish 4
Tomato idli: Tangy twist
Tomato idli adds a tangy twist to the classic dish by adding tomato puree into the batter before steaming. This gives the idlis a subtle tanginess that goes beautifully with the mild flavors of coconut chutney, or sambar served with them. Tomato idlis are perfect for those who like their food with a hint of tanginess.
Dish 5
Podi idli: Simple yet flavorful
Podi idli is one of the simplest, yet most flavorful variations you can find across Tamil Nadu's breakfast tables. It uses leftover steamed plain white or brown rice-based batters mixed with podis (spice powders) like curry leaf powder, coriander seed powder, and so on, before steaming again. This time, the podis infuse every bite with aromatic spices, making it a delightful experience.