Want to try yams for your breakfast? Read on

Yams are a staple at many Indian street vendors. These hearty meals are not just filling but also provide a unique taste of Indian cuisine. Yams, which are rich in carbohydrates and fiber, make for a great base for many breakfast dishes. From spicy to sweet, these yam-based breakfast dishes are sure to tantalize your taste buds and give you an authentic street food experience.

Dish 1 Spicy yam chaat delight Spicy yam chaat is a popular street food that combines boiled yams with tangy chutneys and spices. The dish is usually topped with sev (crispy noodles) and pomegranate seeds for an extra crunch and sweetness. The combination of spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder gives this dish its signature kick. It's a perfect option for those who love bold flavors in their morning meal.

Dish 2 Sweet yam halwa treat Sweet yam halwa is a delicious dessert-like breakfast that many enjoy on the streets of India. The dish is made by grating cooked yams and cooking them with ghee, sugar, and cardamom powder until it reaches a pudding-like consistency. Garnished with nuts like almonds or cashews, this halwa is both comforting and satisfying.

Dish 3 Savory yam upma twist Yam upma offers a savory twist to the traditional South Indian breakfast. In this dish, finely chopped yams are sauteed with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and other vegetables such as peas or carrots. The mixture is then cooked with semolina or rice flour until it forms a thick, porridge-like consistency. This nutritious meal is perfect for those who prefer savory options in the morning.

