Hair styling tricks you must try this wedding season

Indian weddings are a riot of colors, traditions, and celebrations that last for days. With so much going on, it's important to keep your hair looking good without having to spend hours styling them. Using natural hair styling tricks can help you achieve the perfect look for any wedding event, while also keeping your hair healthy. Here are five such tricks that can help you get gorgeous hairstyles effortlessly.

Tip 1 Coconut oil for shine Coconut oil is a miracle worker when it comes to adding shine and softness to your hair. Just warm a little coconut oil and massage it into your scalp and strands. Leave it on for a few hours or overnight before washing it off with a mild shampoo. This trick not only makes your hair shine but also strengthens them, making them more manageable for styling.

Tip 2 Aloe vera gel for hold Aloe vera gel is an excellent natural alternative to commercial hair gels. It gives a light hold without making your hair stiff or greasy. Just apply some aloe vera gel on damp hair and style as usual. It will keep your hairstyle in place all day long, while also moisturizing your hair.

Tip 3 Braid overnight for waves If you want to wake up with beautiful waves, braiding your hair overnight is the way to go. Just divide your damp hair into sections and braid them before going to bed. When you wake up and undo the braids, you'll be left with natural-looking waves that need no heat styling tools.

Tip 4 Lemon juice rinse for volume Lemon juice can do wonders when it comes to adding volume to flat hair. Mix one tablespoon of lemon juice in a cup of water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing your hair. The acidity of lemon juice removes product buildup and adds body to your locks.