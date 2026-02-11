Try these hacks to combat travel sickness naturally

Travel sickness, or motion sickness, can turn a pleasant journey into a miserable experience. It occurs when the brain gets conflicting signals from the eyes and inner ear, resulting in nausea, dizziness, and discomfort. While medications are available, many prefer natural remedies to alleviate symptoms. Here are five practical ways to combat travel sickness naturally, making your trips more enjoyable without relying on pharmaceuticals.

Tip 1 Ginger tea for relief Ginger has long been used as a natural remedy for nausea and upset stomach. Drinking ginger tea before and during travel can help settle the stomach and reduce symptoms of motion sickness. To prepare ginger tea, steep fresh ginger slices in hot water for about 10 minutes. This simple drink can be soothing on long journeys.

Tip 2 Peppermint oil inhalation Peppermint oil is another effective remedy for combating travel sickness. Inhaling peppermint oil or applying it on the temples can help relieve nausea and dizziness. Carry a small bottle of peppermint oil with you while traveling. A few drops on a tissue or cotton ball can provide quick relief when needed.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Acupressure wristbands Acupressure wristbands are designed to apply pressure on specific points on the wrist that are believed to control nausea. These non-invasive bands are easy to use and can be worn throughout the journey. They provide continuous pressure on the P6 point (Neiguan), which is known to help alleviate symptoms of motion sickness.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Fresh air exposure Getting fresh air is an effective way to combat travel sickness. If possible, sit near an open window or vent where fresh air circulates. Breathing deeply in fresh air helps calm the body and mind, reducing feelings of nausea. This simple trick works well during car rides or bus journeys.