Quick and healthy: 5 nut bowl breakfasts 

Nut-based breakfast bowls are a nutritious and convenient way to kick-start your day with an energy boost. Packed with healthy fats, proteins, and essential nutrients, these bowls can keep you full and energized through the morning. They are versatile and can be customized to suit various taste preferences. Here are five nut-based breakfast bowl ideas, that are quick to prepare, and perfect for those busy mornings when you need a nutritious start.

Almond oatmeal Almond oatmeal delight Almond oatmeal is another easy yet delicious breakfast idea. Cook oats in water or milk of your choice. Once cooked, top the oatmeal with sliced almonds for crunch and nutrition. From healthy fats to protein and vitamin E, almonds offer everything good for your body. You can also add a drizzle of honey/maple syrup and fresh fruits like berries or banana slices to amp up the taste.

Cashew yogurt Cashew yogurt bowl Cashew yogurt bowls give you the best of creamy texture and rich flavors. Use plain cashew yogurt as a base and top it with chopped cashews, chia seeds, and sliced strawberries for a touch of natural sweetness. Cashews are famous for their magnesium content, which helps energy production in the body. This bowl is not just tasty but also gives you nutrients you need to stay active.

Walnut quinoa Walnut quinoa mix Walnut quinoa mix makes for an amazing hearty breakfast option. Cook quinoa as per the package instructions, then mix it with chopped walnuts for a crunchy bite along with dried fruits like raisins or cranberries, for sweet balance without refined sugars involved here. Walnuts have omega-3 fatty acids good towards brain health, while quinoa provides a complete protein source, making this combo an ideal morning meal solution.

Pistachio chia Pistachio chia pudding Pistachio chia pudding brings together creamy textures from soaked chia seeds (mixed together overnight within almond milk) and topped off next morning with shelled pistachios and seasonal fruit selections like kiwi slices, adding a refreshing twist to our traditional pudding recipes. Chia seeds provide fiber content, aiding digestion, while pistachios offer potassium, helping maintain electrolyte balance throughout the day ahead, ensuring sustained energy levels all around.