If light shows fascinate you, consider skipping these

India is home to a number of light shows that promise to be breathtaking and memorable. But, not all of them are worth your time. Some shows may not live up to the hype or may not be as engaging as expected. Here are five overrated light shows in India that you can skip without missing out on anything extraordinary.

#1 Delhi's Akshardham light show While the evening light and sound show is a marvel of architecture, it has received mixed reviews. Many visitors feel that the storytelling is too simplistic and doesn't offer much new information. The show lasts about 40 minutes, but some find it repetitive and lacking in depth.

#2 Jaipur's Nahargarh Fort light show The Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur offers a panoramic view of the city along with a light show that narrates the history of Jaipur. However, many tourists have claimed that the experience is not worth the ticket price. The narration can be difficult to follow due to poor audio quality, and some visitors have commented that the visuals are not as impressive as expected.

#3 Chandigarh's Rock Garden light show While Chandigarh's Rock Garden is an iconic site, its light show has been called underwhelming by some visitors. The garden's intricate sculptures are beautiful during the day, but at night, the illumination doesn't add much value to them. Some guests have even said that they preferred exploring the garden during daylight hours instead of attending the evening show.

#4 Mumbai's Gateway of India illumination The illumination at Mumbai's Gateway of India is often touted as a must-see experience. However, many visitors feel it falls short of expectations when compared to other global landmarks' illuminations. The lights around this iconic monument can be seen from afar, but they don't offer anything particularly unique or captivating up close.