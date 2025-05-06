You need to try these lemon balm recipes today
What's the story
Lemon balm is a fragrant herb from the mint family that is known for its calming properties and refreshing citrus flavor.
It can make a delightful addition to various recipes, offering both taste and health benefits.
Be it a soothing tea or an invigorating dessert, lemon balm can bring life to your culinary creations.
Here are five simple recipes you can try at home with this versatile herb.
Tea delight
Lemon balm herbal tea
Lemon balm herbal tea is a calming drink, ideal for winding down.
To prepare it, steep fresh lemon balm leaves in hot water for ten minutes or so. You can add honey or lemon juice for additional flavor, if you like.
This caffeine-free tea is not just refreshing but also touted for its ability to relieve stress and promote improved sleep.
Hydration boost
Lemon balm infused water
Infusing water with lemon balm is a super easy way to ensure that you stay hydrated while enjoying a hint of citrusy freshness.
Just add a handful of fresh lemon balm leaves to a pitcher of water, and let it sit in the refrigerator for a few hours or overnight.
This infused water makes staying hydrated so much more enjoyable sans the added sugars or artificial flavors.
Flavorful twist
Lemon balm pesto sauce
Lemon balm pesto sauce is a unique take on traditional pesto. It uses lemon balm leaves instead of basil.
Blend fresh lemon balm, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil until smooth.
This vibrant sauce goes well with pasta dishes or as a spread on sandwiches and wraps.
Cool treat
Lemon balm sorbet
For those warm days when all you want is something cool and refreshing, try making lemon balm sorbet.
Mix sugar syrup with freshly squeezed lemon juice and finely chopped lemon balm leaves before freezing the mixture in an ice cream maker as per the manufacturer's instructions.
The result is a tangy yet sweet dessert that's sure to delight your taste buds.
Zesty dressing
Lemon balm salad dressing
Create an invigorating salad dressing with lemon balm.
All you need to do is, mix together olive oil, vinegar (such as apple cider), minced garlic cloves (optional), salt (to taste), pepper (to taste), finely chopped fresh parsley (optional), and finely chopped fresh lemon balm leaves until well combined and drizzle over salads just before serving!