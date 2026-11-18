5 must-try dishes from Kerala
What's the story
Kerala, the southern Indian state, is famous for its rich culinary heritage and tropical breakfasts. These breakfasts are not just delicious but also healthy, making them a perfect start to the day. With a mix of fresh ingredients and traditional recipes, Kerala's breakfast offerings are a treat for anyone looking for something different. Here are five refreshing tropical breakfasts from Kerala that you must try.
Dish 1
Appam with stew
Appam is a soft, fluffy rice pancake with a lacy edge, and is usually paired with stew.
The stew is made with vegetables and coconut milk, giving it a creamy texture.
The combination of appam and stew is both filling and nutritious, making it a popular breakfast choice in Kerala.
Dish 2
Puttu and kadala curry
Puttu is a steamed cylindrical rice cake layered with grated coconut.
It goes perfectly with kadala curry, which is made with black chickpeas and coconut-based gravy.
This combination is rich in protein and fiber, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a hearty, yet healthy, meal.
Dish 3
Idiyappam with coconut milk
Idiyappam is another steamed dish, but this one comes in the form of delicate noodles made from rice flour.
It is usually served with sweetened coconut milk or vegetable curry.
The lightness of idiyappam, combined with the richness of coconut milk, makes it an irresistible breakfast option.
Dish 4
Dosa with sambar
Dosa, a thin, crispy crepe made from fermented rice batter, is a staple breakfast in many South Indian homes.
In Kerala, it is commonly served with sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew with tamarind broth.
This dish is not just delicious but also packed with nutrients, thanks to the variety of vegetables used in the sambar.
Dish 5
Uthappam with tomato chutney
Uthappam is a thick pancake topped with onions or tomatoes, cooked on both sides until golden brown.
It is usually served hot with tomato chutney, or other side dishes like coconut chutney or pickle.
Uthappam provides an energy boost to kickstart your day, while also being deliciously satisfying.