Keeping your router's firmware up-to-date is important for security and performance

Get faster Wi-Fi in just a few simple steps

By Vinita Jain 09:49 am Jul 13, 202609:49 am

What's the story

Strengthening your Wi-Fi signal can make a world of difference in your online experience, be it for work or leisure. With a few simple hacks, you can improve your network's reach and reliability without spending a fortune on new equipment. These tips are practical and easy to implement, making them accessible to anyone looking to enhance their internet connectivity at home or in the office.