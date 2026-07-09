Using your fingertips is one of the easiest ways to check your pulse

How to monitor your pulse without special equipment

By Vinita Jain 01:23 pm Jul 09, 202601:23 pm

What's the story

Monitoring your pulse is a simple yet effective way to keep a tab on your heart health. For beginners, knowing how to check their pulse accurately can be the first step toward better cardiovascular awareness. Whether you're doing it for fitness tracking or general health, knowing the basics can make it easier. Here, we look at five easy ways to monitor your pulse, without any fancy equipment or complicated techniques.