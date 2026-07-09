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How to use watermelon rind for glowing skin

By Simran Jeet 12:10 pm Jul 09, 202612:10 pm

What's the story

African skincare secrets are known for their natural and effective methods. One such secret is the use of watermelon rind, which is often ignored but packed with benefits. The rind has nutrients that can help in maintaining healthy skin. Here are five African skincare tips using watermelon rind, which can be easily incorporated into your routine. These tips are based on traditional practices that have been passed down through generations.