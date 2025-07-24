Do these stretches for a flexible upper body

Apart from having a diverse culture and landscapes, South Africa is also known for its unique approaches to fitness. How about incorporating a few stretches inspired by South African practices to enhance flexibility in your upper body? Here's a look at these stretches designed to improve mobility, reduce tension and promote overall well-being. They could be useful to both athletes and those looking to increase their range of motion.

Shoulder circles Shoulder circles for mobility Shoulder circles are another simple yet effective way to increase shoulder mobility. Simply stand with feet shoulder-width apart and arms at your sides. Slowly lift your shoulders towards your ears, and roll them back and down in a circular motion. Repeat the movement 10 times in one direction before switching to the opposite direction. This exercise helps loosen tight muscles around the shoulders and neck.

Arm stretch Arm across chest stretch The arm across chest stretch focuses on deltoids and upper back muscles. Start by standing or sitting comfortably. Stretch one arm across your chest at shoulder height and use the opposite hand to gently pull it closer to your body. Hold for 15 seconds before switching arms. This stretch is amazing for relieving tension accumulated from desk work.

Triceps stretch Triceps stretch overhead To do the overhead triceps stretch, lift one arm over your head with elbow bent so that your hand comes down towards the center of your back. With the other hand, lightly push on the raised elbow until you feel a stretch along the tricep of that arm. Hold the position for 15 seconds before switching sides.