5 must-try traditional spice blends 

African culinary spices are famous for their rich flavors and aromas. These spices have been used for centuries to enhance dishes, providing unique tastes that reflect the continent's diversity in culture. From fiery blends to subtle seasoning, mastering these spices can take your cooking skills to the next level. Here are some of the most popular African spice blends and how you can use them in your kitchen.

Spice mix 1 Berbere: A fiery Ethiopian blend A staple in Ethiopian cuisine, berbere is bold, spicy, and delicious. It generally consists of chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and fenugreek, among other spices. The blend is usually combined with stews and lentils to add depth and heat. To master berbere, use it sparingly to start off until you get used to its intensity.

Spice mix 2 Ras el hanout: Moroccan spice mastery Ras el Hanout is a complicated Moroccan spice blend that can include as many as 30 different ingredients like cinnamon, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and cardamom. It is usually used in tagines or couscous dishes. The trick to nailing Ras el Hanout is to balance out its sweet and savory notes without overpowering the dish.

Spice Mix 3 Harissa: North Africa's hot paste Harissa is a hot chili paste that hails from North Africa. Made with roasted red peppers, garlic paste, caraway seeds, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, and olive oil for smoothness, it adds a fiery kick when used as a marinade or condiment. To master harissa at home, make sure you adjust the level of heat according to personal preference but keep its robust flavor intact.