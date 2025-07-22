Stiff neck? These exercises may help

Neck tension is a common problem for many of us, be it due to long hours of sitting, bad posture, or stress. Simple exercises can relieve this discomfort and increase flexibility. Integrating them into your daily routine might give you relief and prevent future tension. Here are five effective exercises that target neck muscles and promote relaxation.

Tilt exercise Neck tilts for flexibility Neck tilts are simple but effective in reducing stiffness. To do this exercise, sit or stand with your back straight. Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold this position for about 10 seconds before returning to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Doing this exercise regularly can improve flexibility and reduce tension.

Shrug exercise Shoulder shrugs to ease tension Shoulder shrugs also help release built-up tension in the neck and shoulders. Start by standing or sitting with your arms at your sides. Raise both shoulders towards your ears as high as possible, hold for a few seconds, then release them back down slowly. Repeat this movement 10 times to experience relief from tightness in the upper body.

Rotation exercise Neck rotations for improved mobility Neck rotations can enhance mobility and decrease stiffness around the cervical spine region. Begin by sitting comfortably with a straight back. Slowly turn your head to one side until you feel a mild stretch, hold it there for five seconds, then return to center before rotating in the opposite direction. Do five reps on each side daily.

Tuck exercise Chin tucks for posture correction Chin tucks help correct forward head posture, which is usually a result of spending long hours at desks/screens. Sit up straight with your shoulders relaxed. Slowly pull your chin back without tilting it down so that you create a double-chin effect for a moment before letting it go back down slowly again after holding briefly (around three seconds). Repeat eight times daily.