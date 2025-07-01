5 styles that pair perfectly with maxi dresses

Maxi dresses are a versatile wardrobe staple, which can be styled in numerous ways for different occasions. Be it a casual brunch or an evening event, the right accessories and styling choices can amp up your look. Here, we look at five styles that complement maxi dresses, giving you practical insights on how you can enhance your outfit effortlessly.

Outerwear option Layer with denim jackets Nothing beats the classic combo of a denim jacket over a maxi dress. It adds a casual yet chic vibe to your outfit. The structured nature of the denim adds a beautiful contrast to the flowy fabric of the dress, making for an interesting visual. Perfect for daytime outings, this combination gives just the right amount of warmth for the cooler weather without overpowering.

Accessory choice Add statement belts A statement belt can redefine the silhouette of a maxi dress by cinching at the waist and adding definition. Opt for belts in bold colors or unique textures to create contrast against the fabric of your dress. This style not only enhances your figure but also adds an element of interest, making it suitable for both casual and semi-formal settings.

Footwear selection Choose comfortable sandals Comfortable sandals are the perfect footwear for maxi dresses, particularly in warmer months. While flats allow you to move freely and keep it laid-back, heeled sandals give you the extra height without sacrificing comfort. Choosing neutral tones make them versatile for other outfits as well, so you can wear them multiple times without them clashing.

Jewelry insight Incorporate layered necklaces Layered necklaces add an elegant touch to any maxi dress look by bringing the attention upwards towards the neck. Mixing different lengths and styles gives depth to your choice of accessories, beautifully matching both plain and printed dresses. This trick is ideal for adding glam without overwhelming the other elements of your look.