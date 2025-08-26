5 styles to pair with crochet tops

Crochet tops are a summer favorite, combining comfort with style. Their gorgeous patterns and light fabric make them perfect for the heat. However, styling them the right way can make crochet tops look even better, giving you easy-breezy looks for multiple occasions. Here, we take a look at five styles that go perfectly with crochet tops this summer and how to nail them effortlessly.

Style 1 High-waisted shorts High-waisted shorts make an amazing pair with crochet tops. They create a balanced silhouette by highlighting the waistline and letting the detailed work of the top take center stage. Choosing denim or linen shorts can bring a contrast in texture, making the entire outfit visually appealing. This pairing is ideal for casual outings or beach days, offering both comfort and style.

Style 2 Maxi skirts Maxi skirts look amazing with crochet tops and make for an elegant yet laid-back look for summer evenings and get-togethers. The flowy nature of maxi skirt balances the structured pattern of crochet tops, making the perfect combination. Opting for skirts in solid colors can really bring out the intricate patterns of the top, making it the star of your outfit.

Style 3 Wide-leg pants Wide-leg pants also make a sophisticated option when paired with crochet tops. This combination has an airy feel that is perfect for hot weather, while looking polished at the same time. Neutral-colored pants can give you a cohesive look that highlights the texture and design of your top without overpowering it.

Style 4 Layered over dresses Layering crochet tops over dresses adds dimension to your outfit and allows for effortless style experimentation. Choosing a simple sundress as a base layer can do the trick of beautifully showcasing the top's unique patterns. This way, the crochet top remains the focal point of the ensemble, without visually competing with the dress underneath. This style strategy is ideal for a sophisticated yet nuanced, textured look that is easy to assemble.