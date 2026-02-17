Forget pashmina: 5 winter wraps that are stealing the show

Pashmina shawls are a winter staple in many Indian wardrobes, but there are other stylish alternatives that can add a unique touch to your winter fashion. These alternatives not only offer warmth but also come in various designs and materials to suit different tastes. From luxurious silks to cozy wools, these options provide versatility and elegance for the chilly months. Here are five alternatives that can elevate your winter wardrobe.

Silk wraps Luxurious silk wraps Silk wraps are another elegant alternative to pashmina shawls. They are lightweight yet warm, making them perfect for layering over outfits. Available in a range of colors and patterns, silk wraps can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Their smooth texture adds a touch of sophistication, making them ideal for both casual outings and formal events.

Wool capes Cozy wool capes Wool capes provide a warm and stylish option for winter wear. Unlike shawls, capes cover the shoulders completely, providing more warmth and comfort. They come in various lengths and styles, from simple designs to those with intricate detailing. Wool capes are perfect for those looking for practicality without compromising on style.

Cashmere blends Elegant cashmere blends Cashmere blends provide the best of both worlds: the softness of cashmere and the durability of other fibers like wool or cotton. These blends offer warmth without being too heavy, making them perfect for layering during the colder months. Available in various styles, cashmere blends can be worn with different outfits, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Knit ponchos Stylish knit ponchos Knit ponchos are another trendy alternative to traditional shawls. They offer an easy-to-wear option that provides ample coverage while adding a fashionable flair to any outfit. Available in various knit patterns and textures, ponchos are ideal for those who want comfort with style during winter.