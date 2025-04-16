5 creative ways to use sugarcane in cooking
What's the story
Sugarcane is a multipurpose crop and it is getting new uses in the African kitchen.
Apart from its common use as a sweetener, sugarcane is being used creatively in an array of dishes, making them more flavorful and textural.
Here, we look at five ways in which sugarcane is revolutionizing African culinary practices.
From drinks to desserts, these uses show how sugarcane adapts well in modern cooking, without losing its cultural roots.
Juicy twist
Sugarcane juice in refreshing beverages
Sugarcane juice has become a refreshing drink of choice around Africa.
Squeezed straight out of the stalks, this juice is naturally sweet and deliciously complemented by local fruits and spices.
It can be used as a base for drinks like mocktails or savored by itself with ice and lemon.
The juice is remarkably hydrating, making it perfect for hot weather.
Sweet syrup
Sugarcane syrup in traditional desserts
Incorporating sugarcane syrup into traditional desserts adds depth to their flavor profiles.
The syrup can replace refined sugars in recipes for cakes, puddings, and pastries.
Its rich taste complements coconut and nuts, which are common ingredients in African sweets.
By using sugarcane syrup, chefs are able to create healthier dessert options without compromising on taste.
Grilled delight
Grilled sugarcane skewers for savory dishes
Grilled sugarcane skewers are becoming the next big thing to add a hint of sweetness to savory dishes.
Chunks of vegetables (or tofu) are threaded onto sugarcane stalk skewers and grilled over open flames.
As the skewers cook, they give off a mild sugary essence that adds to the flavor of the dish, without overpowering it.
Fermented fusion
Fermented sugarcane products for flavor enhancement
Fermentation of sugarcane gives us a number of products like vinegar, sauces, which make dishes more complex.
These fermented products are ideal for enhancing umami flavors, when used as marinades or dressings (especially for salads and grilled foods).
The process not only enhances the flavor but also the nutritional value, as beneficial probiotics enter your meals, making them healthier and tasty too!
Crystal crunch
Crystallized sugar from cane juice
Crystallized sugar made from cane juice is a less processed sweetener.
It's a great alternative for baking—whether you're making cookies or bread rolls—especially when texture matters as much as taste.
This option appeals to those who prefer natural substitutes over regular commercial granulated sugar, now widely available both in stores and online.