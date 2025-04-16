What's the story

Sugarcane is a multipurpose crop and it is getting new uses in the African kitchen.

Apart from its common use as a sweetener, sugarcane is being used creatively in an array of dishes, making them more flavorful and textural.

Here, we look at five ways in which sugarcane is revolutionizing African culinary practices.

From drinks to desserts, these uses show how sugarcane adapts well in modern cooking, without losing its cultural roots.