Nordic walking: 5 benefits you may not know
What's the story
Originating in Finland, Nordic walking is a full-body workout that uses special poles.
It is something that everyone of all ages and fitness levels can try, uses upper body muscles more than normal walking and offers a full exercise experience, making it an ideal pick for improving your physical well-being.
Heart boost
Enhanced cardiovascular health
Nordic walking enhances cardiovascular health exponentially.
It increases heart rate and oxygen consumption more than regular walking.
The activity helps reduce blood pressure and improves circulation, which can lower the risk of heart-related diseases.
Involving both upper and lower body muscles, ensures that the heart works properly, promoting better overall cardiovascular function.
Muscle gain
Improved muscle strength
This form of exercise works on various muscle groups at once.
While walking with poles, you use your arms, shoulders, chest, back, core muscles, and legs.
This all-round workout improves muscle strength and endurance over time without putting too much strain on any one body part.
Joint relief
Better joint mobility
Nordic walking is easy on your joints but hits all the right spots at the same time.
The poles help to mitigate the impact on your knees and hips by evenly distributing your weight across the body.
This makes it a perfect workout for those suffering from joint problems or arthritis and want to stay active without further aggravating their problems.
Calorie burn
Increased calorie burn
Engaging multiple muscle groups leads to higher calorie expenditure than regular walking.
Studies indicate that Nordic walkers can burn as much as 20% more calories than those who walk without poles at the same speeds.
This makes it a great option for those looking to manage weight effectively while enjoying outdoor activities.
Mind Boost
Enhanced mental well-being
Engaging in Nordic walking has been shown to significantly improve mental health outcomes.
This improvement comes from reduced stress levels and better mood states, largely due to the combination of physical activity and exposure to nature.
These elements have a calming effect on the mind, leading towards an enhanced emotional balance.
Consequently, participants often feel rejuvenated after each session, enjoying the outdoors in parks or trails near their homes, engaging physically yet finding peace.