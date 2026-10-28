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5 surprising health benefits of tree pose (vrikshasana)
Regular practice of Vrikshasana strengthens core muscles

5 surprising health benefits of tree pose (vrikshasana)

By Vinita Jain
Oct 28, 2026
02:31 pm
What's the story

Vrikshasana, or tree pose, is a popular yoga asana that improves balance and concentration. But it offers more than just physical benefits. Practicing Vrikshasana regularly can improve your mental health and well-being in surprising ways. Here are five surprising benefits of adding this pose to your daily routine, and how it can positively impact your life beyond the mat.

Focus boost

Enhances mental clarity

Practicing Vrikshasana requires intense concentration, which can help improve mental clarity over time.

By focusing on maintaining balance and posture, practitioners train their minds to be more present and attentive.

This heightened focus can translate into better decision-making skills and increased productivity in daily tasks.

Stress relief

Reduces stress levels

Vrikshasana also promotes relaxation by encouraging deep breathing and mindfulness.

These elements are crucial in reducing stress levels significantly.

The meditative nature of the pose helps calm the mind, which, in turn, lowers cortisol levels in the body.

As a result, practitioners often experience a noticeable decrease in anxiety and tension.

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Posture correction

Improves posture

Regular practice of Vrikshasana strengthens core muscles, which are essential for maintaining good posture.

A strong core supports the spine, leading to an upright stance naturally.

Improved posture not only enhances physical appearance but also contributes to better alignment of internal organs, promoting overall health.

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Confidence building

Boosts self-confidence

Mastering the balance required in Vrikshasana can do wonders for your self-confidence.

As you progress with this challenging pose, you will feel a sense of accomplishment that translates into other areas of your life.

This newfound confidence helps you tackle challenges with a positive mindset.

Flexibility increase

Enhances flexibility

While Vrikshasana is primarily known for improving balance, it also enhances flexibility by stretching various muscle groups.

The pose requires you to engage different parts of your body simultaneously, which helps increase flexibility over time.

Improved flexibility reduces the risk of injuries during physical activities and enhances overall mobility.

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