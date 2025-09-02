Ethopian enset: 5 recipes using this unique plant

Often termed as the "false banana," Ethiopian enset is a versatile plant that forms an integral part of Ethiopian cuisine. Although it looks like a banana tree, its culinary applications are completely different. Enset is mainly cultivated for its starchy pseudostem and corm, which can be converted into a range of dishes. Here are five surprising ways to add this unique plant to your cooking routine.

Tip 1 Fermented enset bread Fermented enset bread, or kocho, is a staple in countless Ethiopian homes. The pulp of the enset pseudostem is fermented for days before baking it into flatbreads. Not only does this make it tastier, but also boosts its nutritional value. Kocho can be relished alone or accompanied with different dips and stews.

Tip 2 Enset porridge delight Enset porridge makes for a comforting and nutritious breakfast option. Boil the fermented pulp with water or milk until you achieve a creamy consistency, and you have a hearty dish which can be sweetened with honey or spiced up with local herbs and spices. This porridge fuels you and keeps you sustained throughout the day.

Tip 3 Savory enset stew base The starchy nature of enset makes it an unmatched base for savory stews. By adding chopped enset corms to your stew recipes, you not only add thickness and richness but also ensure the flavors of other ingredients are not overpowered. This technique works especially well with vegetable-based stews, enhancing both their texture and taste profile, by leaps and bounds. It's a simple yet transformative way to elevate your cooking with this unique ingredient.

Tip 4 Crispy enset chips snack For those looking for a crunchy snack alternative, enset chips make an exciting option. Thinly slice the corms and fry till golden brown for crispy chips that can be seasoned with salt or spices of your choice. These chips offer an interesting twist on traditional snacks while making the most of this versatile plant.