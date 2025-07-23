Cooking with amaranth: 5 unique ideas

A versatile and nutritious staple, amaranth has been a part of many cultures for centuries. However, in African cuisine, its unique possibilities can go way beyond what you would expect. High in protein and rich in nutrients, amaranth could be added to meals in more ways than you think. Here are five surprising ways to add amaranth into African dishes without changing their essence.

Breakfast delight Amaranth porridge with local spices Amaranth porridge makes for a wholesome breakfast option that can be spiced up with local spices such as cinnamon or cardamom. Once you cook amaranth grains until soft and creamy, you've got a robust base. Adding spices not only amps up flavor but also offers more health benefits. This dish can be drizzled with honey or served plain for those who like less sweetness in their morning meal.

Bread alternative Amaranth flour flatbreads Using amaranth flour to prepare flatbreads provides a gluten-free alternative to traditional wheat-based breads. The nutty flavor of amaranth pairs well with a variety of toppings and fillings. These flatbreads are super easy to make by mixing the flour with water and salt before cooking on a hot griddle. They make an excellent accompaniment to stews or wraps for veggies.

Leafy greens twist Amaranth leaf stews Often overlooked, amaranth leaves make for an excellent stew addition due to their tender texture and mild taste. Loaded with vitamins A and C, these leaves can be sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and spices and added to stews or soups. Not only does this enhance the nutritional value of the dish, but it also brings new flavors that go well with traditional ingredients.

Nutritious side dish Amaranth grain salads Adding cooked amaranth grains to salads imparts texture and nutrition without dominating other ingredients. The tiny grains soak up flavors nicely when mixed with fresh veggies like cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, etc. with herbs like parsley or cilantro. Drizzling olive oil on this salad gives you a refreshing side dish for any meal.