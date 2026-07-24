How different cultures match couples for marriage
What's the story
From ancient times, marriage matchmaking has been an integral part of many cultures. These practices were not only about finding a partner but also about ensuring compatibility and harmony between families. From elaborate ceremonies to simple consultations, these traditions have stood the test of time, adapting to societal changes while retaining their essence. Here are five such traditional matchmaking practices that continue to influence marriages today.
Astrological guidance
The role of astrologers in India
In India, astrology plays a major role in matchmaking. Families often consult astrologers to check the compatibility of horoscopes before finalizing a marriage.
This practice is based on the belief that celestial positions can influence one's life and relationships.
Astrologers examine various factors like planetary alignments and doshas to give their verdict.
This tradition is still widely practiced among many communities in India.
Formal introductions
The Japanese Omiai Tradition
Omiai is a traditional Japanese practice where potential brides and grooms are introduced through a mediator.
The process involves formal meetings where both parties evaluate each other's family background, education, and personality traits.
This practice emphasizes the importance of family approval and social standing in marriage decisions.
Although modern dating has gained popularity in Japan, omiai still holds cultural significance for many.
Blind date system
Chinese matchmaking through blind dates
In China, blind dates or "jiehun" are commonly used as a matchmaking method.
Families or friends set up meetings between singles without prior acquaintance.
The meetings are usually brief and focus on assessing mutual interest quickly.
This practice has gained popularity in urban areas where busy lifestyles leave little time for traditional courtship.
Mentor matchmaking
The Korean sunbae-namja system
In Korea, the sunbae-namja system has been a popular way of matchmaking for years.
Here, older or more experienced individuals (sunbae) guide younger ones (namja) in finding partners.
This could be through direct introductions or advice based on their own experiences.
The system emphasizes respect for elders' opinions and guidance in personal matters.
Family Matchmaking
Middle Eastern family involvement
In many Middle Eastern cultures, family involvement is key to the matchmaking process.
Families take an active role in finding suitable partners for their children, based on social status, economic stability, and cultural values.
This practice ensures that marriages align with family expectations and traditions, fostering a sense of unity and support within the community.