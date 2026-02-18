Combine chickpeas and beetroot for some surprise dishes!

Chickpeas and beetroot are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be used in a variety of dishes. While chickpeas are known for their protein content, beetroot is famous for its vibrant color and earthy flavor. Together, they make for a nutritious combination that can be used in more ways than just salads. Here are five unexpected ways to enjoy these ingredients.

Dish 1 Creamy chickpea and beetroot hummus Blend cooked chickpeas with roasted beetroot to make a creamy hummus. This colorful dip is perfect for spreading on sandwiches or serving with fresh vegetables. The natural sweetness of beetroot complements the nutty flavor of chickpeas, giving you a deliciously balanced spread. Add some tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil to enhance the flavors further.

Dish 2 Beetroot-infused chickpea soup Make a hearty soup by adding pureed beetroot to a base of chickpeas, vegetable broth, onions, and garlic. This vibrant soup is not only filling but also packed with nutrients. The earthy taste of beetroot goes well with the mild flavor of chickpeas, making it an ideal dish for any season.

Dish 3 Chickpea and beetroot patties Mash cooked chickpeas and grated beetroot together to make patties. These can be pan-fried or baked as a healthy alternative to traditional burgers. Add spices like cumin or coriander for an extra kick. These patties can be served as an appetizer or main course with your favorite condiments.

Dish 4 Roasted beetroot and chickpea salad Toss roasted beetroot cubes with canned chickpeas in a simple salad. Add arugula or spinach leaves for freshness, and dress with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for added depth of flavor. This easy-to-make salad is perfect as a side dish or light lunch option.