5 unique Greek wedding traditions you'll love

Greek weddings are steeped in history and culture, with fascinating traditions that have been passed down generations. These customs are not just symbolic, but also lend a unique charm to the celebrations. From the ceremonial rituals to the joyous festivities, every tradition carries a special meaning for the couple and their families. Learning about these traditions gives us a glimpse into Greek culture, and how family, love, and community matter in Greek weddings.

Crowning The crowning ceremony The crowning ceremony is an integral part of a Greek wedding. In this ritual, the priest places crowns or stefana on the heads of both bride and groom. The crowns are tied together with a ribbon, representing unity and shared responsibility. The couple wears the crowns throughout the ceremony as they embark on their first steps together as husband and wife. This tradition symbolizes their new roles as king and queen of their household.

Dance tradition The Dance of Isaiah The Dance of Isaiah is an integral part of Greek wedding ceremonies. After exchanging vows, the couple takes three ceremonial walks around an altar while holding hands with their koumbaros or koumbara (sponsors). This dance signifies their journey into married life under guidance. It is accompanied by hymns sung by guests, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and blessings for the newlyweds.

Plate breaking Breaking plates for good luck Breaking plates is a popular tradition at Greek weddings that signifies good luck and prosperity for the couple's future together. Guests excitedly join in by smashing plates on the floor during celebrations, usually along with music and dancing. The practice portrays joyfulness while driving away evil spirits from meddling with marital bliss.

Money dance Money dance celebration The money dance is another lively tradition where guests pin money onto the bride or groom's attire while they dance together at reception parties. This comes after the formalities conclude successfully earlier in day time events. The gesture serves a dual purpose: providing financial support towards starting a new life chapter and expressing heartfelt wishes for prosperity and happiness ahead.