Stiff knees? These exercises may help
What's the story
Knee health is important for staying mobile and avoiding injuries.
Adding certain exercises to your regime can improve both flexibility and stability, which are key for healthy joints.
In this article, we discuss five unique knee exercises that can help with both these aspects.
By targeting specific movements, you can aid your knees in a way that promotes long-term wellness and functionality.
Static hold
Wall sits for strength
Wall sits are a great exercise to build strength in the quadriceps, which support the knee joint.
To do a wall sit, stand with your back against a wall and slide down until your knees are at a right angle.
Hold this position for twenty to thirty seconds initially, slowly increasing the duration as you build strength.
This static hold helps stabilize the knee by engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously.
Calf activation
Heel raises to enhance balance
Heel raises target the calf muscles and lead to improved balance and stability around the knees.
Stand with feet hip-width apart and slowly lift your heels off the ground, maintaining a straight knee.
Hold at the top for a moment before lowering down.
Two sets of 10 repetitions can greatly enhance muscle coordination around the knee.
Elevated steps
Step-ups for functional movement
Since step-ups mimic everyday activities, such as climbing stairs, they are practical for enhancing functional movement patterns.
Use a step or low platform; step up with one foot, followed by the other, and step back down in reverse order.
Aim for three sets of eight repetitions per leg to boost both strength and flexibility in supporting muscles around the knee.
Dynamic stretching
Leg swings to increase range of motion
Leg swings are dynamic stretches that increase your range of motion in both hips and knees.
Stand next to a wall or any sturdy object for balance.
Swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner without bending at the waist or twisting hips excessively.
Do 10 swings per leg as part of your warm-up routine to prepare joints effectively before more intense activities.
Isolated movement
Seated leg extensions for quadriceps engagement
Seated leg extensions directly target the quadriceps, without putting strain on other lower body parts like hamstrings or calves.
The exercise focuses on the execution phase, which reduces the impact of fatigue later on.
However, it is important to plan carefully to avoid strain and ensure effective muscle engagement for knee support and overall lower body health.