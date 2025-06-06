What's the story

Making vegan truffle desserts with local Indian spices gives a unique desi twist to the age-old sweet treats.

From being entirely plant-based, these desserts become even more delicious with India's rich palette of spices.

By using spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, and saffron, you can bring flavors to vegan truffles.

This not only serves vegans but also provides an innovative way to enjoy classic Indian flavors in dessert.