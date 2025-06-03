5 delicious eggplant dishes to try
What's the story
Eggplant, aka aubergine, is one such versatile vegetable which can be enjoyed in a range of dishes, all year round.
Its unique texture and the ability to soak up flavors make it a favorite ingredient in a lot of cuisines.
Be it roasted, grilled, or baked, eggplant offers endless possibilities of delicious meals.
Here are five tempting eggplant recipes that you can relish all year long.
Grilled delight
Grilled eggplant with herbs
Grilling eggplants brings out their natural sweetness along with a smoky flavor.
Just slice them into rounds and brush them with some olive oil. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs like rosemary or thyme.
Grill each side for about five minutes until tender and slightly charred.
Serve as a side dish or toss them into salads for an extra layer of taste.
Cheesy layers
Eggplant parmesan casserole
This casserole makes a comforting dish, ideal for any occasion.
Layer slices of roasted eggplant with tomato sauce and cheese in a baking dish.
Repeat layers until all ingredients are used up, ending with cheese on top.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about thirty minutes until bubbly and golden brown on top.
Flavorful filling
Stuffed eggplants with vegetables
Stuffed eggplants make an impressive main course that's nutritious and filling at the same time.
Hollow out halved eggplants and stuff them with a mixture of sauteed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic, and spices like cumin or paprika.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 45 minutes until the stuffing is cooked through.
Smooth spread
Roasted eggplant dip
Roasting brings out the rich flavor of veggies in this creamy dip perfect as an appetizer or a snack spread on bread or crackers.
Roast whole unpeeled veggies at 200 degrees Celsius (400 degrees Fahrenheit) until soft inside- about 45 minutes- then scoop out flesh into food processor with tahini paste.
Blend till smooth consistency is achieved before seasoning according to preference using lemon juice plus salt and pepper, if desired.
Spicy twist
Stir-fried eggplant curry
For the bold-hearted, make stir-fried curry using cubed pieces combined together within spicy sauce made from coconut milk mixed alongside curry powder, chili flakes, ginger, garlic, onion, tomato paste, salt, pepper, etc.
Let everything simmer over medium heat until veggies become tender yet still retain some bite.