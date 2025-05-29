Spice up your mornings with these Gujarati dishes
What's the story
Gujarat, a lively state in India, is famous for its colorful, delectable cuisine.
The breakfast options here are no different, giving you a delicious start to your day with a range of savory dishes.
Spicy snacks, hearty meals- Gujarati breakfasts are a perfect mix of taste and tradition.
Here are some popular breakfast delights that will tickle your taste buds and ensure an energetic start to your day.
Fermented delight
The classic khaman dhokla
A staple breakfast item in Gujarat, khaman dhokla is a must-have.
This fermented chickpea flour batter is steamed until fluffy and light.
It is usually garnished with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies for additional flavor.
Accompanied with tangy chutneys or fried green chilies on the side, khaman dhokla offers the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination.
Sweet and savory pairing
Fafda jalebi combination
Fafda jalebi is a common breakfast combination savored throughout the length and breadth of Gujarat.
Fafda is prepared by seasoning gram flour dough with spices like ajwain and turmeric, before deep-frying them into crispy strips.
Accompanied by sweet jalebis made from fermented batter fried into spirals soaked in sugar syrup, the duo is an interesting mixture of textures and flavors.
Spiced flatbread
The versatile thepla
Thepla is another popular Gujarati breakfast item that is famous for its versatility.
These spiced flatbreads are made using whole wheat flour mixed with fenugreek leaves or other greens, and spices like cumin seeds or turmeric powder.
They can be eaten plain or with yogurt or pickles for added zestiness.
Quick fix meal
Poha: Flattened rice dish
Poha makes for an easy-to-prepare yet satisfying breakfast choice in Gujarat households.
This is because it's simple yet nutritious, as flattened rice flakes are cooked along with onions lightly seasoned with mustard seeds and curry leaves, etc.
It is often garnished further with peanuts, making it crunchy, while lemon juice adds tanginess, making it refreshing too!