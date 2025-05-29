What's the story

Gujarat, a lively state in India, is famous for its colorful, delectable cuisine.

The breakfast options here are no different, giving you a delicious start to your day with a range of savory dishes.

Spicy snacks, hearty meals- Gujarati breakfasts are a perfect mix of taste and tradition.

Here are some popular breakfast delights that will tickle your taste buds and ensure an energetic start to your day.