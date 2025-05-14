Vegan and nutty: Must-try tahini recipes
A creamy paste made from ground sesame seeds, tahini is a staple in most vegan kitchens.
While it's famously known for its role in hummus, tahini's nutty flavor and smooth texture make it a versatile ingredient for all kinds of dishes.
Here are five vegan recipes that take tahini beyond the classic hummus, delivering delicious, nutritious options for the adventurous cook.
Roasted delight
Tahini roasted vegetables
Roasting veggies with tahini brings out a rich depth of flavor.
Just toss your choice of vegetables (carrots, broccoli, sweet potatoes) with olive oil and tahini and roast them in the oven.
The heat brings out the natural sweetness of the veggies and tahini makes for a creamy coating.
This dish makes a perfect side or can be enjoyed alone as a light meal.
Dressing up salads
Tahini salad dressing
Tahini makes a great base for salad dressings.
Mix it with lemon juice, garlic, and water to whip up a creamy dressing that goes well with greens such as kale or spinach.
The tanginess of lemon balances the nuttiness of tahini, resulting in a flavor profile that enhances any salad.
You can adjust the consistency by adding more water to suit your liking.
Stir-fry flavor boost
Tahini stir-fry sauce
Incorporating tahini into stir-fry sauces gives you creaminess without the dairy.
Mix tahini with soy sauce, ginger, and garlic to make a savory sauce. This coats your vegetables and tofu beautifully as you cook them.
The nutty undertones enhance the umami flavors that are characteristic in stir-fries. They also add more nutrients from sesame seeds.
Smoothie twist
Tahini banana smoothie
For breakfast or an afternoon snack, blend bananas with almond milk and tahini for an energizing smoothie.
The natural sweetness of bananas goes well with the earthy taste of tahini, making for an indulgent yet healthy drink option.
It's packed full of vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids contained within both ingredients.
This beverage isn't just tasty but a nutritious option any time of the day.