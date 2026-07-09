Millet porridge is another popular option, thanks to its high nutrient content

5 nutritious porridges for a healthy breakfast

By Vinita Jain 02:38 pm Jul 09, 202602:38 pm

What's the story

Vegetarian porridges are a staple in many households across the world, providing a nutritious and filling start to the day. These porridges are made from locally sourced grains and legumes, offering a variety of flavors and textures. They are not just economical but also packed with essential nutrients, making them an ideal choice for those looking to maintain a balanced diet. Here are five affordable vegetarian porridges that can easily be made at home.