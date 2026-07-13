Standing wall squats work wonders for your leg muscles

All you need is a wall to get fit

By Vinita Jain 10:26 am Jul 13, 202610:26 am

What's the story

Wall exercises are a great way to start a fitness journey, especially for beginners. They provide stability and support, making it easier to perform movements correctly. These exercises help improve strength, flexibility, and balance without the need for any equipment. By incorporating wall exercises into your routine, you can build a solid foundation for more advanced workouts in the future. Here are five beginner-friendly wall exercises that can help you get started on your fitness journey.