Not home for Mother's Day? Here's how you can celebrate

Make your mom's smile last forever with these sweet gestures

Don't let distance stop you from making lasting memories with your mom this Mother's Day. Just because you can't be together in person doesn't mean you can't still make meaningful memories. This day is a wonderful opportunity to honor our mothers. And if you are searching for a way to celebrate with your mom darling, look no further than these virtual ideas.

Watch a movie or a show together

Watching a movie or show with your mom is a fun way to bond, but distance can make it challenging. Luckily, Netflix's Teleparty makes it possible to stream content together, even if you are miles apart. With the extension, you can watch at the same time as your mom, and the chat box lets you talk as if you are in the same room.

Host a family tribute night

Celebrate your mom in a special way by hosting a family tribute night. Get your siblings together and share your favorite memories, stories, and photos of your mom on a Zoom or Skype call. Be prepared for a night filled with laughter, tears, and lots of love. It is the perfect way to honor and celebrate the amazing woman who brought you all together.

Send her flowers

Brighten up your mother's day with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Show her how much you appreciate everything she has done for you by sending her the best blooms of the season. Flowers make a perfect Mother's Day gift that's sure to bring a smile to her face and create lasting memories. Take note of allergies, if any, and order her favorite ones.

Order her favorite meal

Surprise your mom with a scrumptious meal this Mother's Day. Order her favorite meal from her favorite restaurant and have it delivered straight to her doorstep. Though you won't be able to share the meal in person, you can promise her a future visit to the restaurant together. This small gesture is an easy way to express your love when distance parts you.

Compile a family video message and send her

Have your siblings and loved ones send you video messages wishing your mom a happy Mother's Day. Compile them all into one big video and surprise your mom with it in the morning. You can even reach out to her friends and other family members to join in and make it a truly memorable celebration for her.