Try these turmeric face masks for healthy skin

A staple in most kitchens, turmeric is also a magical ingredient for skincare. With its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, turmeric can detoxify your skin and make it healthier. Turmeric face masks can be an effective way to cleanse your skin of impurities and give you a natural glow. Here are five ways to use turmeric in your skincare routine through face masks.

Natural glow Turmeric and honey mask Combining turmeric with honey also makes for an excellent mask to brighten the skin. Honey is known for its moisturizing properties, while turmeric helps reduce inflammation. Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with two teaspoons of honey to form a paste. Apply evenly on your face, leave it on for about 15 minutes and rinse it off with warm water.

Soothing blend Turmeric and yogurt mask A yogurt and turmeric mixture can not only soothe irritated skin but also hydrate it. Yogurt has lactic acid that exfoliates the skin gently, taking away dead cells. To make this mask, mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with two tablespoons of plain yogurt. Spread it on your face for 10-15 minutes, before rinsing well.

Brightening effect Turmeric and lemon juice mask Lemon juice has vitamin C, which brightens the complexion when combined with the detoxifying properties of turmeric. To make this mask, mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with half a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply it carefully on your face, avoiding sensitive areas like eyes. Leave it on for about 10 minutes before washing off.

Hydration boost Turmeric and aloe vera gel mask Aloe vera gel combined with turmeric also provides amazing hydration benefits while soothing inflamed/irritated skin parts due to its calming properties. Mix one teaspoon each of aloe vera gel and turmeric powder until smooth; apply generously all over your face, leaving it there for around 20 minutes before rinsing off gently with lukewarm water.