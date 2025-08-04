5 breathing exercises you must practice daily

Breathing exercises can prove to be a potent weapon in the battle against distractions. Regulating your breath can help you calm your mind, lessen stress, and increase mental clarity. Not only are these exercises easy to perform, but they can also be done almost anywhere, making them the perfect option for anyone looking to up their focus. Here are five such effective techniques.

Drive 1 Deep belly breathing Deep belly breathing means inhaling deeply through the nose and letting the diaphragm expand fully. This technique not only increases the amount of oxygen you take in, but also promotes relaxation by activating the parasympathetic nervous system. Just practicing deep belly breathing for a few minutes every day can clear mental fog and improve concentration by reducing anxiety levels.

Drive 2 Box breathing technique Box breathing is a structured technique in which you inhale, hold your breath, exhale, and pause for equal counts. Practiced usually in counts of four or five seconds each step, this technique can help regulate the autonomic nervous system. By focusing on counting breaths evenly, you may find it easier to stay focused on the task at hand without getting distracted.

Drive 3 Alternate nostril breathing This involves closing one nostril while inhaling through the other and switching sides while exhaling. This exercise balances both hemispheres of the brain by promoting equal airflow through each nostril. Regular practice of alternate nostril breathing may improve your cognitive function and your ability to concentrate over time.

Drive 4 4-7-8 breathing method The 4-7-8 method involves inhaling through the nose for four seconds, holding the breath for seven seconds, and exhaling through the mouth over eight seconds. The cycle is repeated multiple times. It's designed to reduce anxiety and improve focus by regulating the breathing pattern and promoting relaxation.