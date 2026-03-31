5 ways to use rosemary in your cooking

Rosemary is one of the most versatile herbs that can elevate the taste of any dish with its aromatic, slightly pine-like flavor. It goes well with a variety of ingredients, making it a staple in many kitchens. Whether you are a seasoned cook or a beginner, rosemary can add a unique touch to your culinary creations. Here are five creative ways to use rosemary in cooking.

Tip 1 Infuse oils and vinegars Infusing oils and vinegars with rosemary is an easy way to add flavor to your dishes. Simply add fresh rosemary sprigs to olive oil or vinegar, and let it sit for a few days. The infused oil or vinegar can be used for salad dressings, marinades, or drizzling over vegetables. This method enhances the taste without overpowering other ingredients.

Tip 2 Enhance roasted vegetables Adding rosemary while roasting vegetables brings out their natural sweetness and adds depth to the flavor. Toss vegetables like potatoes, carrots, or zucchini with olive oil and chopped rosemary before roasting them in the oven. The heat releases the herb's essential oils, creating a fragrant aroma that complements the earthy flavors of the vegetables.

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Tip 3 Create flavorful bread Rosemary can also be added to bread dough for an aromatic twist on traditional recipes. Add finely chopped rosemary leaves into your bread mixture before baking for an herby aroma that goes well with savory spreads like hummus or tapenade. You can also sprinkle some sea salt and dried rosemary on top of the dough before baking for added texture and flavor.

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Tip 4 Infuse soups and stews Adding sprigs of fresh rosemary while cooking soups or stews gives an aromatic depth that enhances the overall taste profile without being too dominant. Simply add whole sprigs at the beginning of cooking time so that they have enough time to release their flavors into the broth or sauce. Remove them before serving for a subtle, yet noticeable, hint of herbaceousness.