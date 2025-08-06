Citrus meets tofu: 5 delicious marinade ideas

Tofu is one of the most versatile plant-based proteins around, but it can be elevated to the next level with a good marinade. Citrus marinades are especially good at infusing tofu with bold, zesty flavors. They not only make the dish taste better but also add a refreshing twist to your meals. Here are five zesty citrus marinades that will take your tofu dishes to new heights of deliciousness.

Lemon zest Lemon and herb infusion A lemon and herb marinade works wonders for tofu. Mix fresh lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, thyme, and rosemary to make this aromatic mixture. The acidity of the lemon tenderizes the tofu while the herbs add an earthy flavor. Marinate for at least 30 minutes before cooking so the flavors get absorbed deeply.

Orange twist Orange ginger delight For a sweet and spicy kick, try an orange ginger marinade. Mix freshly squeezed orange juice with grated ginger, soy sauce, and sesame oil. This combination offers a perfect balance between the sweetness from the orange and warmth from the ginger. Let your tofu soak in this mixture for about one hour before grilling or baking.

Lime freshness Lime cilantro burst A lime cilantro marinade brings a burst of freshness to your tofu dishes. Blend lime juice with chopped cilantro, cumin powder, garlic powder, and olive oil for this vibrant concoction. The tangy lime pairs perfectly with cilantro's unique flavor profile. Let your tofu marinate for 45 minutes before cooking.

Grapefruit spice Grapefruit chili fusion If you love bold flavors, a grapefruit chili marinade is perfect. Mix grapefruit juice with red chili flakes or fresh chopped chilies (and honey or agave syrup as sweeteners, if you like). Don't forget to add some salt! This combination gives the perfect spicy heat to citrusy tanginess contrast. It pairs beautifully with grilled/pan-fried tofu.